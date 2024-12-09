ActionSA wants eThekwini speaker to probe ‘racist’ DA councillor

In a letter to Thobani Nyawose, the speaker of eThekwini, ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Zwakele Mncwango has called for immediate action against Fatima Ismail, a DA ward councillor who is alleged to have made racist remarks.

Mncwango noted in the letter that Ismail made overtly discriminatory comments in a voicemail that was making the rounds online, implying that black people should not be hired for a planned water pipe repair project in Chatsworth.

Ismail is also audible in the voice note stressing that Indians should be the only ones hired.

According to Mncwango, the comments were hurtful, polarising, and a betrayal of the non-racialism that forms the foundation of South African democracy.

“We therefore call on your office to initiate an investigation into the remark by councillor Ismail with transparency and urgency, ensuring that appropriate disciplinary measures are taken should the allegations be substantiated,” Mncwango said.

“[Also] reaffirm the municipality’s commitment to fostering unity and condemning any form of racism or discrimination by public representatives.”

Mncwango emphasised the need for swift and decisive action, particularly since they are also juggling an ongoing investigation into an ANC councillor who advocated for Indians to go to Bombay.

DA suspends Ismail

“It is imperative that this incident is not treated with the same leniency,” Mncwango said.

“Failure to act decisively will send a dangerous message that such behaviour is tolerable among those in public office.”

Ismail has been suspended while the matter is investigated, DA KZN deputy chairperson Sithembiso Ngema told Sunday World.

In contrast, Ngema said, the ANC in eThekwini has refused to take any action against its councillors who commented that Indians should “go back to Bombay”.

“The DA is a party that will hold people accountable in instances where they have been proved to have done wrongdoing,” he said.

“And therefore the matter is currently under investigation. We respect the rights of our people, and we always believe that people must be treated equally.”

