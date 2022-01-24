ActionSA welcomes new member, Bongani Baloyi

Johannesburg – ActionSA has named Bongani Baloyi as the latest addition to the party as it charts a path towards the 2024 general elections.

The party made the announcement during a press briefing on Monday.

ActionSA has praised Baloyi, a former mayor of Midvaal, and applauded his greatness.

Under his leadership, the metro went from being the 16th best-performing municipality in 2013 to the 5th best in the national rankings.

Baloyi served two terms as mayor and announced that he would not seek another term as mayor in 2021.

Consecutively, his term ended in November 2021 and left the DA in December.

Baloyi said that he is proud of his work and achievements as a DA member and mayor of Midvaal.

He further affirmed that he believes in ActionSA saying he joined it because of the hope it instilled in him.

In the briefing, Baloyi further emphasised the need to eliminate the governing party.

“I believe this is the actual realignment of our politics in the country where South Africans of all capabilities, of all diversity, need to join hands and work together because we’ve got one enemy and that enemy is the African National Congress,” he said.

