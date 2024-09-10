ActionSA woos EFF in a bid to topple Tshwane mayor

The struggle for control of the City of Tshwane continues as ActionSA and the DA face off over their split.

The ActionSA wants to replace Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink, a DA councillor, with an ActionSA incumbent.

A multiparty coalition with the ANC and Freedom Front Plus (FF+) has not, however, materialised despite ActionSA’s recent efforts.

In a statement last week, the FF+ said: “We remain committed to the existing coalition government in the Tshwane metro and will do everything in our power to cooperate with the respective coalition partners to fulfil the mandate given to [the coalition] by voters.”

This has prompted ActionSA to redirect its efforts towards galvanising support from the EFF.

Coalition squabbles

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, FF+’s response delay was considered intolerable.

The insider expressed concern about the FF+’s possible closer alignment with the DA and stated that the situation was urgent.

“The relationship between ActionSA and the DA is over and beyond repair. The matter needs to be resolved quickly,” said the source.

“It is unacceptable for a party to wait weeks for a response from another party that shows little interest.”

The regional chairman of the EFF in Tshwane, Obakeng Ramabodu, sent a statement to the DA in which he urged the city to prioritise real leadership and humane treatment.

Ramabodu pleaded with the DA not to drag the EFF into their frustrations and internal coalition squabbles.

This is in response to WhatsApp messages that have been making the rounds suggesting that the EFF would like to join Tshwane’s coalition government.

Ramabodu claimed that the DA was responsible for sending the messages.

Justice and freedom for Tshwane

“Your party continues to exhibit a lack of strategic direction and leadership, proving to be a failed project in the arena of South African politics,” said Ramabodu.

In addition, he emphasised that the EFF was prepared for the September 26 meeting at which they would continue to promote justice and freedom in Tshwane.

“The EFF remains resolute in its mission to serve the people with unwavering dedication and will not be distracted by the DA’s attempts at political manipulation.

“We are here to bring about meaningful change and will not be swayed by baseless accusations,” said Ramabodu.

In an effort to force Brink to resign due to inadequate service delivery in Tshwane, the ANC has submitted yet another motion of no confidence against him.

In the City of Johannesburg, the ANC and ActionSA have also united.

Provincial imbizo

ActionSA Tshwane spokesperson Tshepi Modiba stated that because the issue is still unresolved, specifics regarding the review procedure are not yet available.

Modiba stated that although no decisions have been made in the last two weeks, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba will give updates on Saturday at the ActionSA provincial imbizo.

“All details will be available on Saturday because we believe that our national structure would have concluded the review process,” said Modiba.

“For now, we urge other parties to allow us time to review this and not try to influence us.

“The provincial imbizo will hear the cries of ActionSA members and also suggest solutions and give updates on the structure in Tshwane. All members should attend.”

