Amathole moves to axe Mnyimba

The ANC in Eastern Cape is adamant that the unlawful appointment of Amathole district municipal manager Thandekile Mnyimba is going to be rescinded by the Amathole municipal council.

The party’s provincial head of communications, Gift Ngqondi, said the Eastern Cape cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Xolile Nqatha is dealing with the matter through the legislative framework.

Sunday World reported during the week that Nqatha red-flagged the appointment of Mnyimba in a letter to Amathole district mayor Nceba Ndikinda, giving him seven days to explain several issues that the council failed to take into consideration with its reappointment of Mnyimba. Among those was that Mnyimba did not meet the requirements for the position as per local government regulations; that he had falsified his CV and claimed to be a member of the Institute for Municipal Finance Officers, while the verification process confirmed that he is not; and that Cogta could not verify his matric certificate.

Nqatha also expressed concern that Amathole had used an unaccredited service provider to conduct a competence assessment, which he said was in violation of national Cogta procedures as envisaged in circular 27 of 2017.

He also said it was an anomaly for a candidate (Mnyimba) to sign the council resolution confirming his appointment, with the mayor and speaker countersigning.

During the week, Amathole municipality spokesperson Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso confirmed the letter Nqatha wrote to Ndikinda and said it was referred to its legal division.

Mnyimba could not be reached to explain alleged discrepancies regarding his qualifications. It is expected, though, that he won’t be going down without a fight.

An ANC insider said a decision with regards to the removal of the Amathole troika made up of Ndikinda, council speaker Nondumiso Mgidlana and chief whip Nonceba Mfecane has been taken and has already been passed on to the ANC’s national executive committee.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author