ANC and ATM club together to back embattled Tshwane speaker

The ANC and African Transformation Movement (ATM) are defending City of Tshwane council speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana.

This comes after ActionSA insisted that it would exhaust all options to remove Ndzwanana, the ATM’s councillor, from the top position.

ActionSA has filed court papers to stop Ndzwanana from dismissing motions of no confidence against him after he dismissed two of them before.

Funzi Ngobeni, the ActionSA Gauteng provincial chairperson, claimed that Ndzwanana serves his own interests.

He said the speaker controlled items that were placed on the council agenda, and this would affect stability in the council.

ANC will not back any motion of no confidence

“ActionSA awaits the court hearing in September 2024 to fast-track the removal of the incompetent speaker, Nzwanana,” Ngobeni said.

“The residents of the City of Tshwane have suffered enough under the speaker’s incompetent leadership.”

Bafuzi Yabo, the ANC regional spokesperson in Tshwane, said the party does not believe in any motion of no confidence against Ndzwanana and would not support such a motion.

“The ANC does not believe that ActionSA, as part of the DA-led multi-party coalition, has sufficient grounds for such a motion other than the desire to put paid to a political deal made between themselves and the DA to share spoils in the City of Tshwane,” said Yabo.

ATM defends Ndzwanana

Zama Ntshona, the ATM national spokesperson, said the organisation believes that Ndzwanana has been performing to the best of his abilities.

He said the ATM also does not believe that it was warranted for ActionSA to constantly pursue the removal of Ndzwanana.

According to Ntshona, the two failed motions of no confidence showed that ActionSA was only interested in disrupting the work of the speaker, which caused instability in the municipality.

The speaker, said Ntshona, has maintained the stability and functionality of the municipality to ensure that services are delivered on time and to find means to have services delivered where the municipality is challenged.

“[ActionSA] means to disrupt council, disrupt harmony, and disrupt functionality. I don’t see why else they would want councillor Ndzwanana out,” said Ntshona.

