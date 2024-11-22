ANC appeals committee upholds ruling to expel ex-president Zuma

Former ANC president Jacob Zuma has been expelled from the party for leading the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP).

The ANC National Disciplinary Committee of Appeal (NDCCA) upheld the decision by the National Disciplinary Committee to expel Zuma. It says the ruling reaffirms the party’s commitment to revolutionary morality, discipline, and democratic centralism.

Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, the ANC national spokesperson, said that discipline is a core foundation of the ANC. It ensures unity of purpose and action, she said.

“As former president of the ANC, Mr Zuma was expected to embody the highest standards of disciplined leadership and advance cadres who serve as guides and inspiration for all members of our movement and society.

“Instead, his actions have undermined the unity and cohesion of the movement. At a time when it is critical to consolidate and push forward with organisational renewal. And also confront the pressing challenges facing South Africa,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.

Protecting the ANC’s integrity

She explained that Zuma’s actions called for his expulsion to protect the ANC’s integrity. And to also ensure that the unity of the organisation remains strong.

Bhengu-Motsiri also pointed out that in difficult times, the most advanced cadres are distinguished by their unwavering commitment to the principles that have kept the ANC united. She said Zuma’s behaviour showed the highest form of ill-discipline. And was a direct attack on the ANC’s historical mission.

“By establishing and leading a rival political party, he abandoned the core values of organisational loyalty. Also of collective accountability, and converted himself into a tool for destabilisation,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.

“The ANC’s traditions do not call for unity for its own sake, devoid of critical reflection, engagement, and accountability. And the selfless commitment to the NDR demands that cadres place the collective movement and its processes above their ambitions,” she added.

She said fellow ANC cadres should stand firm against factionalism and self-serving conduct. Bhengu-Motsiri added that the decision to expel Zuma is a reminder that no individual is greater than the movement.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content