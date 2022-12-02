ANC bigwigs delay decision on embattled Ramaphosa

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) on Friday left the country in limbo after it deferred a decision on the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa to its officials, as the country hung on a knife-edge following a damning report into the Phala Phala saga.

The highest decision-making body between ANC conferences met briefly at the Nasrec Expo Centre and decided that the Section 89 independent panel of experts’ report into Phala Phala should be processed by the party’s officials and the national working committee (NWC) before coming before the NEC.

Acting ANC secretary-general and treasurer Paul Mashatile said the NEC will convene again before Tuesday to deliberate on the recommendations of the party’s officials and the NWC on the report.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly will debate the report and possibly vote on whether it should be adopted.

The panel, led by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, concluded that Ramaphosa has a prima-facie case to answer, paving the way for the establishment of an impeachment committee.

Asked if the party understands the urgency around the matter and its significance, Mashatile said the ANC is of the view that the matter is urgent and needs to be handled properly.

He assured the public that the party is not sleeping on the matter, and will be working on solutions throughout the weekend.

The ANC officials will meet on Saturday after the president returns from his trip in Cape Town. Commenting on whether Ramaphosa will resign, Mashatile said the president is still “consulting”, and added that he does not know who he is consulting.

Mashatile was also asked by the media if he does not find it concerning that the Ramaphosa is consulting outside ANC structures, to which he responded: “He is the president of the country.”

“The reason we called this meeting, we decided that the NEC of the ANC should also be given the report of parliament. However, the NEC decided that they would like that report to go the the officials of the ANC first, convene NWC, and then convene the NEC before December 6,” he said.

Meanwhile, Luthuli House has condemned businessman James Motlatsi for saying Ramaphosa should not be told by “thieves” to resign.

Speaking on 702, Motlatsi, a close ally of Ramaphosa, said he told the president that his enemies will bring back corruption in the ANC.

In a statement, the ruling party said it is disappointing for someone of Motlatsi’s statue to make such “reckless insinuations”.

“Mr Motlatsi’s unfortunate remarks are devoid of organisational commitment to free, robust and impersonal engagement on any matter,” reads the statement.

“We call on Mr Motlatsi, who is also a veteran activist, to consider withdrawing his unfortunate divisive remarks which are harmful and hurting to our movement. The same goes to others who maybe tempted to engage of such public spat.”

