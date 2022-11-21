ANC candidates in last push to make the ballot

Fear of disqualification, realignment of slates and consolidation of support are pervading ANC structures as the governing party’s candidates rachet up their campaigns ahead of the party’s elective conference next month.

On Friday, the ANC is scheduled to release the final list of those who have been shortlisted for election into the national executive committee (NEC) and top six leadership positions at the party’s 55th conference, to be held at the Nasrec Expo Centre, south of Johannesburg from December 16 to 20.

But the candidates will have to pass the screening and vetting process of the electoral committee, which has the power to disqualify them.

Committee secretary Livhuwani Matsila said yesterday that they had requested that the

party’s integrity commission (IC) to furnish them with a list of leaders who have adverse findings by the commission.

“The focus for now is on those who have been duly nominated for the top six. In a situation where the integrity commission recommends disciplinary action or suspension, that candidate will not be allowed to stand. If the commission refers the matter to the NEC, the elections committee will wait for the decision of the NEC.”

Matsila added that those found guilty of misconduct by the IC would have to exhaust internal party processes to have their names cleared. “Candidates will have a remedy to appeal the decision of the IC in the appeals committee. If the IC makes a finding, but the member hasn’t been suspended by the ANC, they will be allowed to stand as they would have been a member in good standing.”

The committee will convene on Tuesday to deliberate on the names submitted by the IC and announce the candidates who have made the cut.

On financial disclosures regarding political campaigns of individuals, Matsila said those found to have been dishonest and concealed money used in their campaigns would be disqualified from standing and could be expelled from the party. “We want to ensure that vote buying is a thing of the past.”

This comes as the party prepares to announce the names of those who have made the cut

after branch nominations.

Last-minute behind-the-scenes deal-cutting has led to some realignments in slates.

The Mail & Guardian quoted KwaZulu-Natal secretary Bheki Mtolo expressing unhappiness that while the province backed ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile to be deputy president, his campaigners had not ensured that the province’s presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize receives support in provinces where Mashatile is dominant.

Mashatile’s backers say they never agreed that KZN’s support for Gauteng’s strongman translates into their endorsement of Mkhize. “Zweli can support Paul, but we can’t support

Zweli. It is unthinkable,” one of the senior campaigners said.

The leader said they counted on the support that former KZN secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli has garnered in the province, which will take the largest delegation to conference, with more than 800 members.

He said Cyril Ramaphosa’s indication that he had not endorsed any slate by leaders from the so-called CR22 campaign had opened the door for fresh talks between the two leaders. “The president should have clarified his position earlier. He has made his way back to the presidency difficult given this Phala Phala,” the leader added.

Samora Ndlovu, the regional secretary of Moses Mabhida, one of the key regions in KZN and the home to Mkhize, said it was premature to think about realignment.

“It’s not a matter you can treat easily and the picture that has been emerging is that branches in KZN want comrade Paul to be deputy president. We can’t go against what branches want. But should there be any alignment leading to December, we would have to engage delegates.”

