ANC justifies Mbalula’s use of lavish yacht for party event

The ANC has dismissed criticism that its secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, used a luxurious yacht to travel to the party’s 113th anniversary celebrations for personal indulgence.

Mbalula’s dramatic arrival raised concern, especially given the ANC’s commitment to curbing extravagant lifestyles during its events.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri explained that the decision about Mbalula’s transport was based on his demanding schedule.

This included attending the anniversary celebration at Robben Island, a wreath-laying ceremony in honour of the late Songezo Mjongile, and a regional cake-cutting event, among other engagements.

The yacht is reportedly owned by businessman Fernando Acafrao.

Multimillion-rand contracts

According to a Sunday Times article published at the weekend, Acafrao has multimillion-rand contracts with several government departments.

His company, Mobile Satellite Technologies, provides mobile clinics to provincial governments in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, as well as other related mobility services to entities such as the Road Accident Fund and housing regulator, the National Home Builders Registration Council.

Bhengu-Motsiri argued that Acafrao’s involvement with the ANC is limited to being a stakeholder.

She also stated that no unethical conduct was involved in using the yacht to transport Mbalula.

“There is also a need to acknowledge the apparent coordinated effort to discredit the ANC by painting its stakeholders and associates in a negative light,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.

“This growing trend seeks to delegitimise lawful partnerships between the ANC and credible businesspeople, relationships that remain essential in driving forward the socio-economic transformation agenda.

“The ANC will continue to defend and foster these partnerships, as they are critical to achieving the goals of the national democratic revolution.”

Process of renewal

She said the ANC is still working on renewing and revitalising itself to be able to serve all South Africans.

This, she said, is under The Year of Renewal to Make the ANC a More Effective Instrument of the People to Achieve the Vision of the Freedom Charter: The People Shall Govern! The People Shall Share in the Country’s Wealth.

She explained: “The ANC remains resolute in its mission to address the socio-economic challenges facing our country.

“Reflecting on the overwhelming success of the January 8 Statement rally, we extend our heartfelt fratitude to the people of Khayelitsha and the Western Cape for their enthusiasm and unwavering support.”

