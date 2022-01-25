ANC MP Dirks’ suspension challenge unsuccessful

Johannesburg – The Western Cape High Court has kicked out an urgent application by the African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Mervyn Dirks.

Dirks was booted by the governing party after he asked that President Cyril Ramaphosa be summoned to appear before Parliament’s finance overseer, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

The ANC MP Dirks approached the court to have his suspension lifted but it was deemed “not urgent” and struck off the roll on Tuesday in a meeting in which the parliament’s finance watchdogs discussed the debacle.

In a letter, Dirks accused President Ramaphosa of turning a blind eye to the misappropriation of funds claiming that the president was aware of state funding being used for ANC campaigns.

This comes after a leaked recording of Ramaphosa, where the president is apparently heard admitting to using public money for ANC conducts.

Scopa has requested the President to explain, in black and white, his comments in the leaked audio recording.

