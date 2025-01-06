ANC prepares to charge Yengeni and Bapela for misconduct

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has announced that the ANC disciplinary committee is preparing charges against Tony Yengeni and Obed Bapela.

Mbalula said this during a media briefing at Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha, Western Cape, ahead of the ANC’s 113th anniversary on January 8.

Mbalula described Yengeni as a political casanova who runs to social media to bring the ANC into disrepute by posting about things that are favourable to the Jacob Zuma-led uMkhonto weSizwe (MKP).

He said all ANC members, regardless of their rank or position within the movement, will face formal disciplinary action if they act irresponsibly.

These members, he said, will need to explain their behaviour, which will help promote discipline within the organisation.

He said the posts that Yengeni has been sharing on social media are only entertained by rebels and has informed him through text messages and a call that he will be charged for such behaviour.

Yengeni will also need to explain himself in terms of his membership in the ANC.

“Discipline in the ANC is important. I have seen other people on Twitter [X] every day when they have taken something [around] 2am, leaders of the ANC tweet things that bring the ANC into disrepute. They too will be attended very soon,” Mbalula said.

He said there was no fault in sharing views and ideas but emphasised that attacking the organisation or criticising the ANC leadership was not allowed.

He stated that not only Yengeni and Bapela would face charges, but also all ANC members who have been discrediting the organisation.

“We are aware that some provinces have decided to ignore ill-discipline as provincial leaderships of the ANC, and it falls on the national leadership to basically bring people who bring the organisation into disrepute to order,” he said.

“Tony Yengeni and Obed Bapela will be charged this year. I am saying it deliberately that Tony Yengeni is a political casanova and ill-disciplined member of the ANC.

“He always tweets and supports everything about uMkhonto weSizwe; he thinks he is a law upon himself.

“We will never allow that. Casanovas and their place will be brought to book, and that’s what it is.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content