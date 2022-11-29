ANC, SACP and COSATU condemn attack on Chris Hani memorial

The Alliance comprising the ANC, SA Communist Party, and the Congress of SA Trade Unions has condemned the vandalism of Chris Hani’s gravesite and memorial at the Thomas Nkobi Cemetery in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

It said the vandalism, which was discovered by the Ekurhuleni municipal officials on Monday, is tantamount to the continuation of the struggle hero, Hani’s assassination.

One of the pillars at the ANC struggle portion of the facility was reportedly damaged and the lighting system of the facility was removed. There was also a break-in at the information centre, which is situated along the Walk of Remembrance linking to the Chris Hani Memorial. The matter has been reported to the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) for investigation.

Hani was assassinated by Polish immigrant and sympathiser of the Conservative opposition, Janusz Waluś on April 10, 1993, during the unrest preceding the transition to democracy.

The alliance said those who are responsible for the crime at the memorial need to be brought to book.

Said the alliance: “The provocative attack comes in the same week the Constitutional Court ordered the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, to place Janusz Waluś on parole within 10 days”

In the ruling, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said the Bill of Rights must be applied equally, including to someone like Waluś, who qualified for parole 15 years ago.

“It was in 2005 that the applicant became eligible for consideration to be placed on parole. The minister [of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola] accepts that the applicant has shown strong remorse for the crime he committed,” reads the judgment.

“The evidence reveals that during his imprisonment all these years since 1993, the applicant has had no negative disciplinary record in prison. The minister accepts that the applicant’s risk of reoffending if he were to be placed on parole, is low. The applicant has apologised to Mrs Hani and her family more than once.

“The applicant cannot do anything about the nature of the crime he committed nor can he do anything about the sentence remarks that the trial court had made about him and the crime he committed.”

According to the Alliance, Walus’ release on parole poses a threat to societal stability. It said the court’s decision left many Apartheid victims hurting and disappointed while it pleasured the perpetrators.

“The judgment pleased unrepentant apartheid perpetrators, who celebrated, while the family of the victim, Chris Hani, and other victims of apartheid were hurt and deeply disappointed. This is how South Africa has now become redivided. It is in this context that the attack on the Chris Hani Memorial Site occurred, posing a threat to societal stability, just as the assassination of Chris Hani did,” said the alliance.

“Waluś virtually succeeded in plunging South Africa into civil war when he pulled the trigger on 10 April 1993, assassinating Chris Hani in cold blood,” it concluded.

Truth be told, Hani died in vain

