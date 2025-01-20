ANC shake-up | Big changes coming for Gauteng, KZN leaders

While the official decision on the fate of the ANC’s Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committees (PEC) would be communicated publicly once the affected structures have been given feedback on the matter, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been quoted as confirming a decision to “reconfigure” these structures.

This follows the governing party’s conclusion of a two-day national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Birchwood in Ekurhuleni in the east of Johannesburg, where the top brass effectively decided against disbanding these two affected provinces.

The NEC wants to reconfigure the powers of both provinces. A media briefing on the decision is imminent.

The ANC constitution provides a framework that governs the party’s operations, including the election and reconfiguration of its leadership structures.

According to the constitution, the NEC holds the authority to reconfigure PECs to ensure effective governance and alignment with the party’s strategic objectives.

Evaluating performance

This reconfiguration process involves evaluating the current leadership’s performance, addressing any systemic issues, and appointing new leaders if necessary.

The constitution aims to maintain unity and promote the party’s values across all levels of governance.

However, some ANC members remain unconvinced that the decision would meet constitutional requirements. Rule 12 of the party’s constitution outlines the powers of the NEC.

“The national executive committee is the highest organ of the ANC between national conferences and has the authority to lead the organisation, subject to the provisions of this constitution.”

A critical function of the NEC is to “supervise and direct the work of the ANC and all its organs, including national, provincial, and local government caucuses”.

This supervisory role is key to maintaining the alignment of efforts across various levels of governance.

Furthermore, the NEC possesses the authority to guarantee the democratic and effective operation of the party’s provincial, regional, and branch structures.

The constitution provides a mechanism for intervention, stating that “the NEC may suspend or dissolve a PEC where necessary” with specific timelines for such actions.

Therefore, the party’s constitution makes no reference to a “reconfiguration” process.

Grappling with factionalism

Proponents of the move would argue that the proposed reconfiguration of the PECs in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng reflects the ANC’s commitment to revitalising their leadership and addressing internal challenges.

Both provinces are strategic powerhouses for the ANC, wielding significant influence in national politics.

However, like all ANC structures, they have been grappling with factionalism, a challenge that has often undermined the party’s cohesion and electoral success.

The debate over disbanding and reconfiguring these provincial structures has been a contentious issue within the ANC.

In Gauteng, the ANC has faced declining support in recent elections, attributed partly to governance issues and the public’s growing disillusionment.

Similarly, in KwaZulu-Natal, factional battles and leadership disputes have created a volatile political environment, necessitating decisive intervention.

However, critics argue that disbanding and reconfiguring PECs could further exacerbate internal divisions, leading to instability and alienation among party members.

They contend that instead of reshuffling leadership, the ANC should focus on addressing the root causes of discontent and implementing comprehensive reforms.

Strategic move to address challenges

The NEC’s decision to move forward with the reconfiguration highlights the intricate balance needed to manage these internal dynamics.

It is critical for the party to operate within the parameters of the ANC constitution if it aims to implement changes that are both legitimate and strategically sound.

In conclusion, the planned reconfiguration of the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal PECs represents a strategic move by the ANC to address internal challenges and secure its political future.

Adhering to the constitutional framework ensures that the party’s core values ground these changes, despite the process being fraught with complexities.

