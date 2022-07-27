ANC urges culprits to surrender to party’s integrity commission

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) has directed party members implicated in the state capture report to surrender themselves to the integrity commission.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said this edict is in line with the party’s 54th National Conference resolution which resolved “that every cadre accused of, or reported to be involved in corrupt practices [should] account to the integrity commission immediately or face disciplinary committee processes”.

Mabe said the commission has been tasked with completing processing the findings and recommendations within six months.

This after the ANC, during its meeting on July 2-4, vowed to respond “honestly and fairly” to the findings and recommendations of the report compiled by the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture chairperson, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

“The ANC is therefore engaging with the findings and recommendations of the commission to determine how these can help to enhance the process of fundamental renewal and rebuilding within our movement,” said Mabe.

Over 200 ANC members are implicated in the report, including former president Jacob Zuma, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe, former premier of Gauteng Nomvula Mokonyane, former minister of public enterprises Lynne Brown, former minister of mineral resources Mosebenzi Zwane, and former state security minister David Mahlobo.

In his report, Zondo made damning findings against the ANC and its bigwigs, suggesting that the party did not only allow for state capture, but also had proceeds of corruption flowing into its coffers.

Zuma is accused of being the enabler of state capture for allegedly having supported the infamous Gupta family to “invade the country” and capture the state.

Mabe said in light of Zondo’s findings, the NEC has put together a discussion document that outlines the party’s plan to combat corruption and state capture, noting that the document, which will be released to the public on Wednesday, also details “what the ANC understands by state capture, its causes and impact, and how [corruption] stands in stark contradiction to ANC’s foundational principles and mission”.

This comes as the party embarks on a transformation and renewal journey post the 54th conference.

Mabe shared: “The document argues that the state capture serves to weaken the democratic state, causes social instability, redirects public funds for private enrichment and undermines the ability of the ANC to discharge its historic mission to build a better life for all.

“The document recognises, as clearly stated at the 54th National Conference, that the ANC needs to rid itself of the practices, tendencies, and organisational culture that corruption has implanted, and which in turn have enabled corruption.

Raising concern over the deteriorating integrity of the governing party, Mabe added that the document also refers to the observation of the Zondo commission that: “Understanding the role of the ANC is vital to understanding state capture in South Africa … state capture has happened under its [ANC] watch.

“The ANC family believes that the work and findings of the State Capture Commission provide an opportunity for South Africa to make a decisive break with the era of state capture. While there may not be consensus on all the commission’s recommendations, they lay the basis for a comprehensive set of actions to prevent corruption and end state capture.

“As the [ANC], we are determined to seize this opportunity for renewal, for the sake of our organisation and [for] the sake of our country.”

