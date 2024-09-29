ANC warned it risks death in absence of dramatic change

A group of ANC veterans has called on the party to convene an urgent non-elective consultative conference to develop countermeasures following its embarrassing electoral decline earlier this year.

The discussion document, which has been sent to the ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, is likely to form part of the discussions in the consultative conference if convened.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content