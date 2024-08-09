ANC’s biggest region revolts over top brass’s disbandment plan

The fate of ANC eThekwini region, one of the liberation movement’s biggest region in terms of audited membership has been sealed following the resolution by party’s top brass to disband the region.

At the heart of the decision by Luthuli House, the ANC’s headquarters, was the region’s electoral bloodbath. There, the once governing party’s stronghold lost several of its wards to its nemesis, the uMkhonto weSizwe party.

The ANC had pinned all its hopes on eThekwini region to deliver the party in KwaZulu-Natal.

The national executive committee, the party’s biggest decision-making body between between conferences, had wanted at least 40% of the provincial vote from the region. It failed to achieve that.

Dismal showing in the May elections

Sunday World was the first to report of the move to disband the region. The region is led by controversial politician Zandile Gumede as its chairperson.

The May elections’ dismal showing was the straw that broke the camel’s back. This was coupled with several clashes and bad blood between the region and provincial executive committee.

Mlondolozi Mkhize, the eThekwini region spokesperson, said the regional leadership remains firm. They had made it known that it will reject any plans to disband it.

“We have been clear that we will reject any plans from the province to disband eThekwini,” said Mkhize.

During the NEC’s recent visit to eThekwini to assess the party’s electoral performance, Nomvula Mokonyane, the ANC first deputy secretary, rubbished the rumours of eThekwini disbandment. She described it as “street gossip”.

Sunday World understands the move to affirm the decision to disband eThekwini was taken during the party’s top brass meeting. The meeting was held at Johannesburg’s Birchwood hotel recently. It is part of the strategy to regroup ahead of the key 2026 municipal elections.

“As far as I know, a regional task team has already been appointed to take over,” said one ANC senior leader not authorised to speak to the media on Thursday.

Local government elections loss

In the last local government elections in 2021, the ANC’s support in eThekwini dipped below 50%. And it needed the support from opposition parties to retain eThekwini municipality, the only metro in the province.

ANC kwaZulu-Natal spokesman Mafika Mtolo said any plan that pertains to eThekwini affairs will be communicated by the PEC.

“The ANC will communicate as it always does whenever such a decision is made,” said Mndebele.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content