ANC’s heavyweights to lead various activities in preparation for January 8th

Johannesburg – With preparations currently underway for the ANC’s 110 anniversary celebration, the party’s big wigs will lead various activities across Limpopo province from today, 5 January.

The ruling party will commemorate their annual anniversary celebration at the Old Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo where the January 8 statement will be read by the party and the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The annual anniversary celebration of the African National Congress has been tradition since 1972 when the movement issued its first statement in exile formerly known as special statements relating to major events or issues at the time.

From 1972 the ANC only issued its next January 8 statement in 1979 dubbed the Year of the Spear and became a lifelong practice that has been maintained to date.

According to the party’s issued statement, the old machinery movement will once again use the occasion of its 110th Anniversary to reflect on the road that still lies ahead.

“As part of the build up activities, members of the National Executive Committee led by National Officials will descend to all regions of the province of Limpopo to engage with various sectors of society,” a statement read.

@MYANC officials to lead various activities in preparation for January 8th Celebrations #ANC110 #ANC110Limpopo pic.twitter.com/8h7BpqRH47 — African National Congress (@MYANC) January 5, 2022

@MYANC President @CyrilRamaphosa to lead various build up activities in Sekhukhune Region, Limpopo in preparation of the #ANC110 Anniversary. #ANC110Limpopo pic.twitter.com/sh14byNOCa — African National Congress (@MYANC) January 5, 2022

As the visit to regions kickstart today, the programme will unfold as the following:

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Time:09h00

Place:Maeba A Tsate, Fetakgomo-Tubatse

Activity :Courtesy visit to the Regent of the Bapedi Kingdom

Time:10h00

Place: Manganeng

Activity: Meeting with Nkadimeng Royal family

Time:11h00

Place:Mohlaletse Guest House

Activity : Engagement with Traditional Leaders

Time: 13h00

Place: Moses Mabotha Hall, GA Nkwana

Activity : Cadres Assembly

Deputy President David Mabuza

Time: 10h00

Place: Polokwane Municipal Chambers, Polokwane

Activity : Engagement with traditional leaders

Time:13h00

Place: Jack Botes Hall, Polokwane

Activity: Cadres Assembly

