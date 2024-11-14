ANCYL boss Malatji wants spaza shops reserved for local youth

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) President Collen Malatji has asserted that the government needs to spare funds to help local citizens build spaza shops.

This is amid the outbreak of often deadly food poisoning incidents in the country’s townships. The food (snacks) were allegedly from spaza shops owned by foreign nationals in townships. Some were bought from food vendors at schools, which were traced back to foreign-owned businesses.

Influx of non-South Africans taking over spaza shops

The league believes that townships are already strained economically. They cannot afford an influx of non-South African entrepreneurs who have crowded out local entrepreneurs.

He emphasised that it was most concerning that these spaza shops were unregulated. This meant that people purchased and consumed counterfeit or expired products. and this is posing a health risk to the already vulnerable communities.

Malatji highlighted that funding spaza shops for local youth would help curb the high unemployment rates in the country. The businesses would be better regulated for the safety of the consumer.

He further called on the government to shut down all spaza shops that are not compliant to the health standards. As well as those not owned by South Africans, to be shut with immediate effect.

“We have seen in the past weeks a lot of young kids being killed by poisonous foods. These were sold by undocumented foreigners in all corners of our townships, villages, and towns.

“And we are calling upon the municipalities to enforce the bylaws. This to make sure that all the spaza shops are registered and compliant with health requirements of our country,” said Malatji.

League wants strict regulations for spaza shops

The ANCYL has also released a petition on the matter, calling upon the government to effectively regulate the sector.

They highlight that the foodborne disease rate is alarming and needs immediate attention. And that stricter policies need to be implemented and enforced to ensure better operation for all traders.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi had confirmed the tragic saga. He said that the foodborne disease has claimed the lives of 23 children out of the 441 cases that have been reported.

It was common in all cases that these children purchased food from spaza shops and vendors.

The department of education in Gauteng has since instructed that learners only purchase food from the school tuck shop.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content