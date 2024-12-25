ANCYL welcomes the authorisation of Bela Act

Gauteng ANC Youth League has welcomed the authorisation of Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act implementation, citing that it aligns with the organisation’s 1948 policies.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a presidential order to put the Bela Act into effect as of December 2024.

This comes after Sections 4 and 5 of the Bill, which regulates languages of instruction and school admission policies, were challenged by the DA and Solidarity.

Gives department decision-making powers

Mpume Sangweni, ANCYL Gauteng secretary, highlighted that this legislation allows schools to create and select their teaching languages from all local official languages. He pointed out that it gives the Department of Education the final decision-making power.

“As the ANC Youth League, we believe that the Bela Bill should be explored in a multifaceted manner. This…in order to realise the aspirations of the 1948 ANC Youth League policy. Education should be designed to shape the character of the youth. To instil a strong sense of moral and ethical values. And to prepare them for full and responsible citizenship in a democratic society.

“The ANCYL’s 1948 basic policies emphasised that everyone, regardless of nationality, should have access to the education system. These policies further stated the need for free, compulsory education for all children. This is supported by adequate accommodation, sufficient training, facilities, and proper remuneration for teachers,” said Sangweni.

Implementation delayed by 3 months

Ramaphosa initially signed the Bill in September 2024 in exclusion of the two controversial clauses. Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube was absent during this event.

Ramaphosa granted parties challenging these clauses three months to discuss the matters surrounding the clauses.

“I accordingly advised them that I would proceed to sign a Presidential Proclamation to bring the Bela Act into operation from today. And I have instructed the Minister of Basic Education to see to the full implementation of the Bela Act.

Education minister to facilitate implementation

“I have also instructed the minister to do what is necessary, as is customary with any law, to ensure that the timeframe of implementation. Particularly with regard to the preparedness of the system for universal Grade R access. And to ensure that the consequential regulations setting out the norms and standards, are prepared,” he said.

