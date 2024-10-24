ATM calls for probe into food safety failures in South Africa

In a letter to public protector Kholeka Gcaleka, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) requested an investigation into the rising number of foodborne illness cases in South Africa.

This comes after a number of children have reportedly become ill or passed away as a result of food poisoning, typically from snacks purchased from spaza shops.

The ATM expressed concerns about potential government negligence, particularly in the health department.

Vuyo Zungula, the leader of ATM, drew attention to the startling number of fatalities and severe illnesses associated with rotten and expired food sold in spaza shops.

He claimed that in addition to endangering the general public’s health, this circumstance calls into question the government’s capacity to adequately regulate food safety.

Serious negligence

Various government agencies responsible for food safety, consumer protection, and public health enforcement may have engaged in serious negligence, he said.

In order to protect the health and safety of every South African, Zungula also emphasised how important it is to determine the root causes of these failures.

He questioned the public protector in the letter about whether the Ministry of Health has adequately equipped and assisted local health departments in stopping the sale of rotten or expired goods in wholesalers, manufacturers, and informal stores, such as spaza shops.

If this is the case, he asked whether the ministry was negligent and how this failure has contributed to the current problem.

Additionally, Zungula asked if there were any recorded instances of municipal health departments neglecting to make sure that environmental health practitioners and other authorised inspectors regularly and thoroughly check the retailers for deteriorated or expired goods.

Public protector looking into the complaint

If such shortcomings are present, he enquired as to whether they reflect a lack of diligence on the part of the municipality in monitoring and enforcing its legal obligations under the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act, specifically Sections 11(1) and 12(1), as well as pertinent municipal bylaws and the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (Section 6(2)(h).

Reads the letter in part: “The growing threat to public health posed by expired and decayed food in our markets requires urgent and thorough investigation.

“As outlined, multiple government entities, from municipal health departments to national regulatory bodies, may have failed in their duties to protect consumers and uphold food safety standards.”

The Office of the Public Protector noted that they were taking the letter into consideration when they acknowledged receiving it.

Francina Malewa, the registry clerk, responded in writing that the complaint will be examined to determine whether the public protector is authorised to look into the specified allegations.

According to this letter, the outcome of the assessment is expected within 10 working days.

