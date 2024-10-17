ATM recognises resignation of Mogale City Mayor Danny Thupane

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has acknowledged the resignation of Danny Thupane as Mogale City Local Municipality executive mayor.

This resignation was described as a difficult yet noble choice. Highlighting that Thupane was committed to the community he has served during challenging times.

Thupane resigned on October 10, effective October 21. This as he faced a motion of no confidence tabled by the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC). He served the municipality since April 2023.

Evolving political dynamics in the municipality

Zama Ntshona, ATM national spokesperson, gave details on the matter. He said the resignation was motivated by the evolving political dynamics and coalition partners’ aspirations. Also claims that it was deemed appropriate for other partners to take the lead in both coalition and the municipality.

When asked if Thupane was forced out or voluntarily resigned, Ntshona said the ATM chose to prioritise stability and the greater good.

“In spirit of cooperation and peace, he opted to step aside. This was aimed at allowing for a smooth transition and continued progress within the municipality,” said Ntshona.

He said Thupane took over during the time that the municipality was faced with pressing social issues and governance.

The mayor was largely focused on revitalising local government operations. Also on enhancing service delivery, and addressing the historical dysfunction that had plagued the municipality, he said.

Bold, calm and decisive leadership

“Under Councillor Thupane’s bold yet calm and decisive leadership, Mogale City has experienced relative financial stability. As well as improvements in audit outcomes, and enhanced revenue generation.

“These achievements signify meaningful change. As the municipality was on an upward trajectory. [He was] working diligently to rectify decades of dysfunction and inadequate service provision. His efforts have laid a foundation for a brighter future for the residents,” said Ntshona.

Ntshona also commended the collaborative efforts with coalition partners. These are the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

This partnership, according to Ntshona, shows how progressive political parties can unite for the greater good.

Will transition to an opposition role

“The ATM is grateful for this collaboration. It serves as an inspiring testament that political parties, particularly progressive parties, can unite for a common cause. Together we have shown that effective governance is possible. This through cooperation and a shared vision,” said Ntshona.

He said Thupane will now transition to an opposition role. This is where he is expected to continue advocating for the people of Mogale City and the greater Gauteng Province.

He said they anticipate an even stronger leadership from Thupane. As he leads the party’s vision for a better Mogale City.

