ATM to attend MK Party’s first-year anniversary bash

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has announced its participation in the first anniversary party of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

ATM emphasised that Jacob Zuma’s party is an important partner in helping to free South Africa’s disadvantaged people and views the event as an opportunity to strengthen the parties’ partnership.

With the two parties being part of the Progressive Caucus, ATM distanced itself from the bitter relationship between the EFF and MKP.

Strategic alliance

Vuyo Zungula, the ATM president, said his party also values its relationship with the EFF and asserted that this partnership has been instrumental in addressing critical issues such as promoting accountable governance, tackling social injustices, and building a functional state.

He emphasised that collaboration between parties with shared goals must remain focused on the interests of the people, unshaken by political dynamics or external pressure.

Zungula said they see the ATM-MKP relationship as a strategic alliance to advance a just and equitable society, which would prioritise the needs of disadvantaged communities.

However, he also highlighted that ATM’s alliance with the EFF continues to flourish, as it focuses on collaboration on initiatives aimed at benefiting the nation’s citizens and addressing pressing and social challenges.

Ties with EFF remain strong

“The ATM’s relationship with the EFF remains strong, as we continue to work together in the Progressive Caucus to advance the interests of the people,” said Zungula.

“The ATM and the MKP share a progressive and pan-Africanist agenda, and we see this event as an opportunity to strengthen our collaborative efforts.

He said ATM members will independently fund their attendance at the MKP anniversary event.

Zungula emphasised that there were no fears of member poaching, as they expect their members to be grouped in one spot for visibility.

“Our aim is to salvage and rebuild our government, economy, and natural resources for the benefit of the current and future generations.”

