ATM wins court battle to review Phala Phala report

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has been granted permission to take the public protector’s “faulty” Phala Phala report on review, and the matter is going to be heard in court early next year.

ATM president Vuyo Zungula confirmed this week that the high court in Pretoria granted the party’s request to take public protector Adv Kholeka Gcaleka’s Phala Phala report on review, and they are looking forward to proving in court that the report is not worth the paper it is written on.

Gcaleka, in her report, exonerated President Cyril Ramaphosa from any wrongdoing after thieves broke into his farm and stole an undisclosed amount of money in US dollars.

