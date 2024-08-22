BREAKING | Shivambu to become MK Party’s national organiser

Former President Jacob Zuma will announce Floyd Shivambu as the MK Party’s national organiser at a media briefing on Thursday.

Shivambu, who recently resigned as EFF deputy president and the party’s MP, takes over the role of national organiser from Nkosinathi Nhleko — who is a former minister under Zuma when the two were serving in the governing ANC.

The new role for Shivambu means that he will be in charge of building party structures for the MK Party, and insiders believe that he is possibly the most competent person for the job.

Sunday World understands that Nhleko will become the MK Party’s chairman, taking over from Sebiloane Mokotjo. The assignment of Mokotjo’s new role remained unclear.

Since Shivambu resigned last week, the EFF has lost another key figure to uMkhonto WeSizwe, namely, Sizwe Nkosi, the deputy branch secretary for the Chief Albert Luthuli sub-region of Mpumalanga.

Nkosi made the decision not to renew his membership in the red berets after receiving notification from the secretary’s office that it was about to expire.

Along with his immediate resignation, Nkosi also gave up his leadership roles in the EFF.

Shivambu and parliamentarian Jimmy Manyi, two of the EFF’s leading figures, submitted resignation letters to the party last week.

This is a developing story.

