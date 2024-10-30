Budgeting was better under Zuma’s leadership – MK Party’s Ndhlela

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) has asserted that the mid-term budget policy statement as presented by Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana seeks to destroy the health and education systems in South Africa.

Nhlamulo Ndlhela, MK Party spokesperson, said the healthcare system has been underfunded for the past six years. He said facilities lack resources, personnel and equipment to provide proper healthcare.

“Education is foundational to our economy. Yet funding has been reduced per student spending by about 2% since 2018.

“Neglecting education limits opportunities for the youth, who are our backbone, our future workforce and entrepreneurs,” said Ndhlela.

Education, border controls to suffer even more

He added that the limited budget on border controls is further straining healthcare and education systems. And that it should have been prioritised. He said this limit also puts pressure on the Home Affairs Department.

EFF leader Julius Malema has also raised concerns about the mid-term budget policy statement.

He said the budget allocation was all done incorrectly. The EFF boss cited that local municipalities should not receive what he referred to as the lowest chunk of the budget.

He argued that residents within local municipalities were the most challenged with service delivery. This should be improved for the better livelihoods of South African citizens, he said.

“You talk about infrastructure development and that you want to centralise it. And you say Treasury must be in control of that because you want to engage corrupt the activities.

Infrastructure development

“It ought to be decentralised. And at the centre of that decentralisation it must the municipalities. Municipalities are at the centre of infrastructure development. And we are in charge of infrastructure that changes the lives of ordinary people on daily basis,” said Malema.

He said infrastructure development and crime should have been more prioritised. The two are important for attracting investments into South Africa.

Malema also stood against the private sector as partner. This as Godongwana announced that a private partner has been secured to upgrade Pier 2 of the Durban Container Terminal.

Godongwana said this was to increase private investment in equipment. To also enhance technological capability and improve operational efficiency.

But Malema asserts that this was part of the Democratic Alliance’s plan to privatise government entities.

DA pleased that private sector is roped in

In contrary, DA has expressed no displeasure with the mid-term budget policy statement. It is the first in the new administration to which they form part of government.

DA’s Wendy Alexander said the budget speech attests to some of the measures they have long fought for.

They believe that the recently announced budget unlocks South Africa’s potential for job creation. Also for sustainable economic growth, with main focus on infrastructure investment.

“The main takeaways from the budget [include] embracing the private sector as a partner. For too long, government has had an antagonistic relationship with the private sector. [And the latter] is the true engine for economic growth.

“The private sector, with its capabilities to spur our economy, will now hopefully work hand-in-hand with government. And not at government’s whims,” said Alexander.

The DA also commends that the budget speech allows no more bailouts. They believe a red line has been drawn after large amounts were spent to delinquent State-Owned-Enterprises (SOEs)

“Government will no longer pump dwindling tax revenue into failed parastatals. It will spend citizens’ hard-earned money on delivering quality services to all. With a focus on building towards the future,” said Alexander.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content