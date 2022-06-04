Clean sweep for Mathabatha’s slate at ANC Limpopo conference

In an expected move Limpopo ANC provincial chairperson Stan Mathabatha has been reelected as the party’s provincial head honcho at the party’s elective conference held in Polokwane on Saturday.

Mathabatha received 781 votes against his rival Dickson Masemola’s 389.

There were at least 1 173 votes cast, one spoilt ballot and a single abstention.

His deputy Florence Radzilani, also retained her position when she clobbered her rival Livhuwani Ligaraba by 791 votes to 373 votes.

Ruben Madadzhe, Danny Msiza’s politic protégé beat his opponent Soviet Lekganyane by 714 votes to 451.

Madadzhe was a late addition to the slate, following an ANC national executive committee decision to bar Msiza from contesting for the berth following contentious step-aside resolution adopted by the ruling party as part of its renewal agenda. to not contest for any positions in the party. Madadzhe fought fiercely to prevent Msiza from being removed via the 2017 resolution.

The Mathabatha’s victory win has been generally seen as a victory for Msiza who played a pivotal role for his third term campaign.

