Cops raid office of DA’s JP Smith over R1bn housing tender ‘graft’

The offices of the City of Cape Town MMC and DA’s deputy federal chairperson JP Smith and his colleague, MMC for water and sanitation Xanthea Limberg were raided by the South African Police (SAPS) specialised crime unit on Friday afternoon.

Sunday World understands that Smith, the MMC for safety and security, and Linberg, have been identified as persons of interest in the R1-billion housing tender fraud case, which his former colleague Malusi Booi has been charged with.

Sources say Smith is being investigated for receiving a bribe in return for awarding tenders to businesspeople.

Following the raid, City of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the two MMCs have committed to fully cooperating with the SAPS.

Mayor to be given full briefing on matter

“I’ve requested an urgent briefing from the SAPS to understand the details of this matter and will determine necessary further actions once this has been received.

“In the earlier matter relating to Malusi Booi, I was offered and given this full briefing. And I have requested the same courtesy …in this matter as soon as possible,” Hill-Lewis said.

The billion-rand tender for the Valhalla Park housing project was awarded during Booi’s tenure as the MMC of human settlements in the city.

Among the construction companies tasked with building houses was Glomix, headed by Nicole Johnson. Her husband is a notorious 28s gang boss and an accused in the matter, Ralph Stanfield.

SAPS mum on whether there’s pending arrests

The SAPS could not confirm whether the raid would result in any arrests yet.

“Whether the investigations the commercial crimes detective team is embarking upon now will lead to arrests remains to be seen. As of now, no one has been arrested. Suffice to indicate, the team requests space to conduct its investigation. Speculation about who the investigation is directed at, seizure of items and possible arrests would be premature at this point.

“It would be out of the norm for SAPS investigators to discuss pertinent details of their investigations. Currently, focus is on presenting a strong case before court,” said the office of the Western Cape Provincial Police Commissioner.

