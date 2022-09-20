Cosatu enraged by ANC’s failure to consult on Makhura’s recall

The leadership of Cosatu in Gauteng has called out the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) for failure to consult with the trade union federation when a decision was made to recall premier David Makhura.

Louisa Modikwe, secretary of Cosatu in Gauteng, said the ruling party promised to consult before any decision is taken.

“At an alliance level, we were promised a broad and comprehensive consultation process around the question of premier David Makhura. It is regrettable but not shocking that the ANC in the province has failed to honour that promise,” said Modikwe.

Cosatu, which convened a meeting to discuss the state of politics in the province, has concluded that the ANC in Gauteng is on a “political suicide mission”, according to Modikwe, who said the PEC’s decision to remove Makhura is “inward and follows the same old trajectory of obsessing over palace politics while the working class is bleeding”.

Modikwe added that the governing party has failed to understand the needs of residents because of its obsession with power and positions.

“There are no signs that the newly elected leadership has understood nor managed to decode the message of the last couple of elections’ outcomes,” said Modikwe.

“The people of the province have been crying for a people-centred governance model that is focused on resolving their problems, yet they are still waking up to headlines about leaders jostling for positions.

“The message for Cosatu is clear, that the priority for the ANC in the province is to keep power at all cost, even if it means dismantling the alliance. In June 2019, the ANC convened a Lekgotla to translate the manifesto mandate into a concrete five-year programme for implementation.

“The Lekgotla concluded that the ‘manifesto was not just a document of the ANC-led alliance, but a compact with the people of South Africa, to continue with the revolutionary programme for the acceleration of the transformation of society and move faster to build a life for all by decisively tackling unemployment, poverty, and inequality’.

“It is telling that the current leadership collective has decided to disregard the commitment they made to the alliance partners and the voters, and have decided to focus on positions and power.”

Makhura was recalled on September 2 during a meeting convened by the PEC. He is set to be replaced by ANC Gauteng chairperson and MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi.

Lesufi took over as the chairperson of the ANC after the party’s 14th provincial elective conference in Benoni in July, setting him on course to become the next premier.

The party has, however, not disclosed when Makhura will hand over the premiership.

Also read: Makhura recalled: Lesufi mounts battle for Gauteng

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author