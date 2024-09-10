DA demands answers on funds wasted on mayoral vehicles

The DA has called for an investigation into irregular expenditure at Nketoana local municipality in the Free State.

This follows claims that mayor Maditsoako Mokoena allegedly spent R100 000 for a month on a rented Toyota Fortuna and petrol.

Sunday World understands that plans are afoot to acquire a new vehicle for the mayor.

The expenditure happened while the municipality faces ongoing issues with basic service delivery.

Disclosure of relevant documents

Diphapang Mofokeng, a DA councillor at Nketoana local municipality, said the party would approach the provincial legislature and write to the cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC to demand a thorough investigation and immediate disclosure of relevant documents.

He said the DA also demands a comprehensive report on the previous mayoral vehicle, which remains idle since it was involved in an accident.

Mofokeng expressed concern over the municipality’s decision to purchase a new vehicle for the mayor.

He argued that this decision was made before meeting the requirements outlined in the Mayoral Handbook and Municipal Cost Containment Regulations.

He also pointed out that the purchase of a new vehicle contravenes Clause 5.1.4.1 of the Mayoral Handbook.

The clause specifies that requests for new or replacement official vehicles should be submitted to the executive committee or the council for approval.

According to Mofokeng, neither the executive committee nor the council have approved such a request.

Unauthorised expenditure

He added that despite repeated requests to the council for a logbook and explanation concerning the accident involving the mayoral vehicle, these documents have not been provided.

According to Mofokeng, purchasing a new vehicle would be deemed unauthorised expenditure without a formal council resolution.

“According to Municipal Cost Containment Regulation 6 of 2019, mayors’ vehicles can only be purchased after the council has been provided with detailed information on various criteria.

“Such as the condition of the current vehicle, affordability options, and the extent of service delivery backlogs.

“None of this information has been made available to the council,” said Mofokeng.

