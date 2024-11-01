DA to press charges as members dragged out of meeting

Chaos erupted at the Tshwane House council chambers as DA members were dragged out of the meeting by security personnel.

The council was meeting to hear the motion of no confidence filed against the chief whip, Christo van der Heever, the last standing DA executive member in Tshwane.

Cilliers Brink, DA Tshwane caucus leader, said the organisation will open criminal charges against the speaker of council, Mncedi Ndzwanana, and everyone involved in what he described as the assault on democracy.

Brink accuses the speaker of failing to protect councillors from assaults by the ANC and the EFF, which he now believes are targeting opponents.

Coalition accused of intimidation

He asserts that the new multiparty coalition government, comprising ANC, ActionSA, and EFF, is trying to silence DA councillors.

“Unable to win debates in council, this coalition turned to intimidation, weaponising municipal resources to suppress the opposition.

“When DA councillors raised challenging questions, they were met not with answers but with deputy mayor [Eugene] Modise’s demands for their removal.

“The speaker dutifully obliged. Bouncers were brought in to forcibly and illegally remove DA councillors [Kwena] Moloto and [Katlego] Makgaleng,” said Brink.

George Matjila, ANC Tshwane regional secretary, explained that the initial motion that the ANC tabled against the DA prompted the removal of Heerver, who was part of the DA-led multiparty coalition.

In response to the fight in the council chambers, Matjila said these were merely stages of grief and believes they are nearing the final stage.

“The fight was led by the refusal of the DA councillor to leave council premises as ordered by the speaker of council after being disruptive for several times,” said Matjila.

Aggrieved over losing power

Tshepiso Modiba, ActionSA Tshwane spokesperson, stated that the chaos was a result of the DA being aggrieved over losing power in the city.

Modiba said he applauded the council speaker on how he handled the matter, believing that the DA would not repeat the same incident.

“The DA caucus leadership were disrespecting the council speaker, and the speaker had no choice but to discipline them.

“The new administration in Tshwane will ensure that all residents receive equitable service delivery across all regions,” said Modiba.

He said it was necessary to remove Heever as the chief whip, emphasising that the new administration could not afford to have an executive member that was politically against the new government.

A new chief whip will be elected next week.

