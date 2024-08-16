Dada Morero vows to steer ship to the end as he’s voted Joburg mayor

ANC regional chairperson Dada Morero has been elected as the new mayor of the City of Johannesburg metropolitan municipality.

This was during the 30th extraordinary council meeting at the Connie Bapela Council Chambers on Friday.

Morero won by 189 votes to the Democratic Alliance’s (DA’s) Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjokuu, who only bagged 60 votes.

He has previously served in the same office for only 25 days between September 30 and October 2022.

“As we extend the 25 days, I want to say the following, akahlulwa luth’ uJesu,” sang Morero.

“I should have done this during my first acceptance speech in September 2022. Maybe I would have stayed longer than the 25 days,” said Morero.

He said he was ready to steer the ship to the end of the seventh administration.

Morero succeeds Al-Jama Ah’s Kabelo Gwamanda, who was put under political pressure to resign from the office for failing the municipality and the residents of the City of Joburg.

His election activates Gwamanda’s resignation, which was handed over on Tuesday.

The ANC had called for the removal of Gwamanda with major support from ActionSA. This as the two planned a clean-up partnership in the city.

Margaret Arnolds, Speaker of the Council, congratulated and expressed confidence in Morero’s leadership abilities.

“Cllr. Morero has demonstrated unwavering dedication to the people of Johannesburg. And I am confident that his leadership will bring about the positive change our city needs,” said Arnolds.

“The challenges our city faces are vast, but with strong, united leadership, I believe we can overcome them. I encourage all councillors and city officials to support Mayor Morero. As he embarks on his mission to uplift our communities and improve the lives of all Johannesburg residents,” she added.

Arnolds said she was looking forward to working with Morero and the council on the city’s transformation.

