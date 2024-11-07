Dali Mpofu also hops onto the MK Party bandwagon from EFF

Former EFF chairperson Advocate Dali Mpofu SC has announced his decision to join the rising star of opposition politics, the MK Party.

The move marks a significant transition for Mpofu, who was instrumental in the formation and growth of the EFF since its inception in 2013, serving as its chairperson from 2014 to 2019.

This development follows the footsteps of former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, who similarly made the leap to the MK Party in August of this year.

Mpofu, a seasoned political figure and legal expert, has already represented the MK Party in various legal capacities, showcasing his commitment to their cause.

He told the SABC News on Thursday that this new political chapter aligns with his vision of achieving unity among progressive forces. In his own words, Mpofu expressed his conviction: “I believe the MK Party is the only vehicle to achieve unity among the progressive forces.”

Departure driven by MK Party vision

Mpofu said his departure from the EFF was driven by a more profound belief in the broader vision the MK Party embodied.

“I’m of the view that the party that really represents my own passion for the much-needed unity is the MK Party.”

Reflecting on his background in political activism, he shared, “In fact, I regard myself as what we would call a utility player.”

Part of me was in the ANC for 33 years, so a part of me will always be in that organisation. I was in the EFF for 11 years, so a part of me will always be in that organisation.”

But this time, in November 2024, he said, “I am of the view that the vehicle through which we should drive that unity is because it represents a much broader vision for decolonisation and total liberation, and it carries the potential to unite our people more than any other alternative at the moment.”

When asked about the similarities between the EFF and the MK Party, Mpofu highlighted his long-standing political experience and the importance of prioritising the cause over organisational loyalty.

Can’t die in a political party

He remarked: “The role of a politician or revolutionary is to take the shortest possible route to the destination of liberation. I’m not one of those people who thinks that you know you must die in the ANC, die in the EFF, or even die in the MK Party.”

Mpofu emphasised the transient nature of political organisations and leaders, stressing that the ultimate focus should always remain on the cause.

“The organisation and the leaders, for that matter, will come and go, but the cause of our people must always be paramount,” he affirmed.

As Mpofu embarks on this new political journey, he calls for a pragmatic approach to political allegiance, urging individuals to align themselves with the party that best serves the cause of their people.

“You must have one eye on building that organisation, obviously, but the other eye must always be on making sure that the movement of our people is not jeopardised,” he advised.

