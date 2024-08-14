EFF calls for transparency in NSFAS board interviews

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is demanding that nominees for the new National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board be subjected to public interviews.

The party believes that potential NSFAS board members should be subjected to public screening. They should have their qualifications, expertise and credentials exposed to all South Africans.

This comes after the Minister of Higher Education and Training Nobuhle Nkabane on Tuesday requested that nominations for the NSFAS board members be submitted within 21 days.

Master’s degree as a minimum qualification

The nomination should attach the person’s curriculum vitae and letter of consent. The letter of consent should indicate availability should they be appointed. She also added that the nominee should preferably have a master’s degree as a minimum qualification.

“Allowances to the board members will be in accordance with the National Treasury guidelines for remuneration,” said Nkambane.

According to Khaya Bungane, EFF acting secretary general, this will curb political secrecy and duplicity. These are two processes that have led to corruption at NSFAS.

The nomination of a new board comes after former Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande dissolved the board. This was after findings that it was involved in the fraud and corruption activities at NSFAS.

Bungane said NSFAS needed full transparency. The other former minister Naledi Pandor, also dissolved the board. She also placed NSFAS under administration.

Dubious and unethical culture

“The EFF has observed a dubious and unethical culture of appointing individuals to the NSFAS Board in a private and untransparent manner,” Bungane said.

“Over the years, the community of higher education has allowed dishonourable ministers of the ANC to appoint board members in corners and behind the shadows, without any public scrutiny and transparency,” he added.

He said the funding scheme should take notes from the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA). This he said is subject to a transparent parliamentary process that allows the public to have a say.

Bungane said the main challenge with the funding scheme was lack of transparency. It creates a trend of mismanagement of government funds, corruption, fraud, and maladministration.

Transparency

“NSFAS oversees an annual budget of an odd R50-billion. The people of South Africa deserve to know the type of individuals who are going to administer this money,” said Bungane. He added that the higher education community also wants to know the same.

“We equally call on all South Africans who have the relevant expertise and understand the transformative agenda of the sector, to participate in the nomination process,” he added.

