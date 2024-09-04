EFF Exodus | Another top leader quits the red berets

The exodus of EFF leaders is in full swing after the party’s central command team member and maiden EFF Students Command head Mpho Morolane jumped ship.

Morolane submitted his resignation letter to party secretary-general Marshall Dlamini on Wednesday.

It is speculated that Morolane will follow former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu and join the fast-growing Umkhonto Wesizwe Party.

Morolane will be the fifth EFF national leader to dump the red berets following the party’s unimpressive electoral showing on May 29.

Besides Shivambu, former EFF MPs Patrick Sindane, Mmabatho Mokause, and Kenny Motsamai also submitted their resignation letters recently.

Morolane thanked the party for the opportunity it gave him to lead the party.

And much like Shivambu, he predicted that insults from EFF members were bound to rain on him, noting that he was fully prepared to deal with them.

“It is with great difficulty that one decided to step away from a decade-long affiliation with the EFF. he wrote in his resignation letter.

“My service to the organisation has been with humility, integrity, and respect. One expects that the aforementioned decision be respected and accepted.

“Furthermore, the vitriol that is to descend upon one once the realisation of my departure from the organisation has set in will equally be accepted, for after every storm comes calm.”

Morolane said that the EFF was no longer the correct vehicle for the progressive fight for the restoration of the dignity of African people, which is why he took the “upright move” to leave the organisation.

