EFF pockets first speaker seat, as Olebeng Mogorosi takes over the baton

Johannesburg – Squabbles amongst the ANC’s councillors has led to the failure of the ruling party to retain the Mamusa Council.

This comes after the EFF’s Olebeng Mogorosi was duly elected as the Speaker for the council.

Aftermath of the 2021 local government elections, the ANC became the leading party with 55.9%, while the EFF became the second opposition party with 25.18%, with the VF Plus in the third position with 6.56%.

The ANC had nine seats, EFF secured four seats, while DA and FF+ had one seat respectively.

Although Mogorsi’s appointment came as a surprise to many, the council wasn’t hung, as the ANC had majority seats.

During the seating, nine of the ANC councilors didn’t come to the follow up meeting, and this has left to the EFF taking over the municipal speaker position.

Mamusa Council meeting adjourned without electing the mayor, Executive members and representatives to the district council.

The council is still yet to elect a new mayor and the subordinates.

This has earmarked the very first municipality for the EFF to take over the hot seat under the courtesy of the ANC infightings and the politics of mandate defiance.

Post the elections, the ANC and the EFF were in a series of deadlock negotiations over coalitions, and according to reports, the EFF proposed to run certain municipalities, in which the ruling party failed to agree with the terms brought by the red berets.

However, the EFF could have lobbied the ruling party’s structures at the corners to rally behind the EFF.

With no surprise, some of ANC members in Mamusa municipality revealed their dissatisfaction with extreme tension within the governing party.

Mamusa local mucipality has been plagued with service delivery issues for a long period and residents had to live with sewage spills and water shortages for decades.

Meanwhile, the EFF’s Selloane Motjeane was elected as the executive mayor for Metsimaholo local municipality in the Free State.

One of the EFF’s desired municipality to take control of since 2016.

Fighter Selloane Motjeane Has Been Elected Executive Mayor of Metsimaholo Local Municipality in the Free State.

