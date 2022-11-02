Ekurhuleni mayorship postponed to November 24

The City of Ekurhuleni mayorship remains vacant after the council resolved to postpone the matter to November 24 for further deliberations.

ANC’s Mzwandile Masina was expected to make a comeback for a second term as mayor, however, he withdrew from the race, paving a way for EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga.

Masina’s withdrawal follows a meeting where the ANC resolved to support the EFF in Ekurhuleni in exchange for their support in their next mission to remove City of Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse.

Masina, who confirmed his withdrawal to journalists on Wednesday, said he has served his term and that it is now time for him to explore other opportunities.

Said Masina: “No, unfortunately, I’ve served my five-year term. When I attempted a second term I was defeated, so it’s time to focus on other issues in the movement. You can’t just be holding on.”

Former mayor Tania Campbell was ousted through a motion of no confidence in September. One hundred councillors voted in favour of the motion while 93 voted against it.

The motion was brought by the ANC, which sought to win over the big metros in Gauteng. The ANC claimed at the time that Campbell had failed to provide adequate service delivery.

The EFF abstained from the vote. Campbell, who refers to herself as the leader of the “official opposition in council”, said the DA’s job in the city is far from done.

However, Campbell still has her eyes set on the mayorship and the DA is confident that she stands a chance to be re-elected.

