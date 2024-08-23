‘Ekurhuleni’s well poised to drive South Africa’s economic growth’

President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised that the Ekurhuleni Metro Municipality is well-positioned to drive economic growth and job creation.

This comes as the community raised unemployment concerns with him at the Presidential Imbizo. The meeting was held at Tsakane Stadium in Ekurhuleni.

Major transportation hub

Ramaphosa said the district was a major transportation hub, holding many employment and job creation opportunities.

“Ekurhuleni is a manufacturing capital of our own country. The factories of our country, most of them are here. Ekurhuleni plays a very important role in the lives of our province. In the lives of our country, and our economy.

“It is home to Africa’s largest and busiest airport, the OR Tambo International Airport. This metro is also a major centre for freight corridors. And this makes it an important economic player,” said Ramaphosa.

Special Economic Zone

Ramaphosa said they have already opened the OR Tambo special economic zone and invested billions of Rands.

He said the government has also decided that Ekurhuleni also deserves a university. This as it stands as the only district without its own university.

He said better investment in the district assures job creation.

“Nasi iSpani is a wonderful initiative that has already created job opportunities for many of our people. Those jobs opportunities give people an opportunity to get training, to get experience.

“We want our people to be fully and permanently employed. But as we deal with the unemployment challenge, we’ve got to make sure that the government, working together with the private sector, does increase jobs. So that this joblessness must keep coming down,” he said.

Township economy

He said the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), particularly the township economy, was also a priority.

Shopping centres were blooming in townships, but also visioned markets coming up, he said.

“It is important that we sufficiently gear up here in Ekurhuleni and unlock the entrepreneurship amongst our people. Because entrepreneurship is in our blood,” said Ramaphosa.

