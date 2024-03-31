Ex-coalition councillor demands ANC’s deployment records

The ANC’s deployment committee in North West has been given an ultimatum to explain whether the party has endorsed or recommended the “flawed, irregular, and unlawful” appointment of Adv Ashmar Khuduge as municipal manager for the Rustenburg Local Municipality.

The ultimatum was sent to the governing party’s provincial structure by former Rustenburg councillor Ratanang Nke on Sunday last week.

Nke gave the committee until Tuesday to comply with his demand for copies of the records showing the decision of the impugned appointment or face legal action.

