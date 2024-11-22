Ex-North West municipal bosses arrested for ‘mismanaging’ R1.4m

Mamusa Local Municipality former acting municipal managers Mothusi Oagile and Leopold Fourie have been accused of contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act allegedly causing the municipality to incur a loss of R1.4-million.

Oagile and Fourie were arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation on Thursday. They appeared before the Schweizer Reneke magistrate’s court where they were granted R6,000 and R3,000 bail respectively.

Amogelang Malwetse, North West Hawks spokesperson, confirmed the details. He said the matter has been referred to the Klerksdorp-based Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation Unit for investigation.

Duo allegedly appointed two security companies irregularly

Malwetse explained that the duo allegedly appointed two security companies without following supply chain processes.

“Reports indicate that Oagile, who was appointed as the acting municipal manager from November 2016 to March 2017, appointed Ipelegeng Protection Services to render security services to Mamusa Local Municipality without following proper processes. As a result, the municipality suffered a loss amounting R969, 000.

“Reports further indicate that Fourie, who was Oagile’s successor from April to May 2017 allegedly terminated the services of Ipeleng security company and appointed Triumph security company without following supply chain processes. As a result, the municipality suffered a loss of R450,000,” said Malwetse.

The case has been postponed to February 2025. In August, the DA opened a criminal case with the Hawks on alleged tender fraud worth R831,100.

Irregular purchases of overpriced gadgets

The party alleged that Vincent Masilo, acting municipal manager, made irregular purchases. He allegedly facilitated the purchase of 16 Mecer Xpress tablets for R590,000. It is reported that each tablet would cost between R3,000 and R4,000. But the CFO paid R36, 875 per device.

It is further stated that the municipality had paid R163, 782 for 16 Microsoft Home and Business licenses. These cost at R9, 099 each, but the retail price is estimated around R3, 500.

“Mamusa is a case study of what could happen in our province and country when factions of the ANC partner with the EFF,” reads the DA statement.

