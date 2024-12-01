Factions in ANC jeopardise party renewal, Dukwana warns

ANC Free State chairperson Mxolisi Dukwana has bluntly addressed the damaging effects of internal power struggles within the party, cautioning that internal factions are sabotaging

renewal efforts.

Dukwana told Sunday World that those who cosied up to power often wield it with disdain for the very people they should serve.

“When the premier was elected to the office, there were people who thought that they were kingmakers,” he revealed, “wagging their tails and feeling that they were in charge of the government.”

