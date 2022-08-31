Fists fly at suspended Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota’s media briefing

Tempers flared and a fight erupted on Wednesday when a group of people claiming to be Cope members disrupted the party’s suspended leader, Mosiuoa Lekota’s media briefing.

Lekota was expected to address the media about his suspension, however, he could not proceed with the briefing after angry party members claimed that they had been prevented from attending the briefing.

After pushing and shoving, fists flew as party members in support and against Lekota attacked each other.

Speaking to the media, one member of Cope said Lekota does not have the right to address the media.

“They must get out, they have not constituted members of Cope. We want to end factionalism. Lekota is a mafia who is destroying the people’s party,” said the unidentified party member.

Those who are against Lekota further said he remains suspended and must attend a disciplinary hearing before addressing the media.

“Who are they representing? They have locked out the members of congress outside, they must allow them in or this briefing will not take place,” said a man in Cope regalia who claimed to be the party’s youth leader.

After all the shouting and fighting, Lekota managed to address the media.

Lekota was suspended on Monday following accusations that he is sowing internal divisions. He is also said to be lacking the strength and the energy to lead the party, once touted as a possible alternative to the ruling ANC.

Furthermore, Lekota is accused of meddling in the selection of party councillors.

The faction that is opposed to his leadership also alleged that the former Robben Island political prisoner is promoting and supporting actions against which the organisation was formed, including corruption and the removal of elected leaders.

