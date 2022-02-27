Family affair at Lejweleputswa: four family members of the CFO work for the municipality

The Lejweleputswa district municipality in the Free State has been plagued by rampant nepotism that has seen four family members and a relative of its CFO, Kaizer Pitso (pictured), employed by the institution in an apparent jobs-for-family scandal.

The Sunday World has established that Pitso is not only facing allegations of nepotism, but his appointment was also flagged as invalid by former co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Zweli Mkhize.

Municipal records show that the municipality has in its employ Katleho Pitso as project manager and Goodman Pitso as a fire coordinator.

Katleho and Goodman are the biological daughter and son of the CFO, respectively.

In addition to this, the other relatives of the CFO include Matima Pitso, who is employed in the disaster management department and Ntjebe Pitso, a general worker.

A Mr Lesenyeho, who is the CFO’s cousin, is a security guard at the municipality.

The municipality is located in the north-western part of the Free State.

Mkhize had written to then MEC for co-operative governance and Traditional Affairs Oupa Khoabane, saying Pitso’s appointment was in contravention of the Municipal Systems Act and its regulations, and was therefore invalid.

“The Systems Act empowers the MEC to take appropriate steps to enforce compliance by the municipalities, which steps may include an application to a court for a declaratory order on the validity of the appointment or any other legal action against the municipality,” said the letter, dated 18 June 2018.

Mkhize had rejected a report from the municipality justifying Pitso’s appointment. But despite his instruction then, Pitso remains in his position.

Khoabane said: “I cannot personally respond on an issue that affects a portfolio that has an executive authority; I am no longer one.”

New Cogta MEC Mxolisi Dukwana, who is also convener of the ANC’s interim provincial committee, did not respond to written questions.

Municipal spokesperson Khaya Mqeke defended the employment of the Pitsos, saying it could not be called nepotism as the CFO does not sit on the human resources panel.

“The constitution of the Republic forbids discrimination. There are so many people who have the same surname in the municipality but they have not been bothered like this one.

“As the municipality we don’t have a policy that says one family, one surname. We don’t discriminate based on the surname. Same surname sometimes does not translate into family affair,” he said.

On the qualifications, Mqeke confirmed Mkhize’s letter, saying “the municipality found out later that not all his (Pitso’s) documents were submitted to Cogta as per legislated requirements”

“CFO has an Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and municipal finance management programme.

During the interview process, his qualification was displayed for all the councillors to peruse,” Mqeke said.

“The same councillors were represented at the interview panel,” he said.

However, the Municipal Finance Management Act prescribes an NQF level 6 qualification in accounting, finance, economics or a field relevant to the position of a chief financial officer, which Pitso does not hold.

Pitso did not respond to requests for comment.

