Fritz resigns from DA following probe into sexual assault allegations

Former Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz has resigned from the DA.

On Tuesday morning, DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille released a statement that the party was giving Fritz 24 hours to explain why he should not be suspended from caucus and party activities.

Armed with an independent report into the allegations of sexual misconduct, Western Cape premier Alan Winde had fired Fritz from his position in the council earlier on Tuesday. Fritz was caught up in a scandal after some employees revealed that he sexually assaulted young women in his office.

The DA had kept a distance, choosing to remain silent after Winde suspended Fritz in January and ordered an independent probe into the matter.

In her independent probe, advocate Jennifer Williams found “sufficient credibility” in the allegations of sexual misconduct and alcohol abuse. “There is sufficient evidence of Mr Fritz creating an environment that is conducive to sexual harassment, or alternatively, taking advantage of young women sexually,” said Winde as he prepared to fire him.

Zille added salt to the gaping wound and said: “Now that the report into the allegations against Mr Fritz has been concluded, the Democratic Alliance can take the necessary action.

“The DA takes the matter of sexual impropriety, sexual abuse, and sexual assault very seriously and will not hesitate to take swift and severe action when these matters arise.” she added.

Eighteen victims were examined but it has not been confirmed whether or not they will press criminal charges against Fritz.

