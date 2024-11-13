Gauteng might face Level 2 water restrictions – Ntshavheni

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has warned that Gauteng might face water restriction Level 2.

This is caused by high consumption due to increased water demand linked to the population, leaks, illegal connections and general misuse of water.

Gauteng is currently under Level 1 restriction, which restricts water usages for car washes that are not permitted. It also restricts using of hosepipes to clean paved areas, filling pools, and watering gardens.

Effort to reduce non-essential water usage

This is in an effort to reduce non-essential water usage. But Ntshavheni has revealed that little enforcement is taken by the municipalities.

She revealed that the average consumption in the province is 279 litres per capita per day. This as compared to the international average of 173 litres per capita per day.

“The Lesotho Highland Water has been closed for maintenance. And at the time that the channel was closed for maintenance, we had enough water to supply Gauteng until April 2025.

“However, with the continued high consumption in Gauteng [related to] the misuse, and the leaks, there may be a shortage of water. And Level 2 restrictions may come into effect. That is if the residents of Gauteng do not uphold water restrictions and proper use of water,” said Ntshavheni.

Ntshavheni said President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided to support the efforts already being led by Deputy President Paul Mashatile. These aim to treat water issues as a major crisis and set up a national water crisis committee.

National water crisis committee

She explained that the committee will be expected to create a plan to address the water problems. And also bring in experts to help solve the country’s water challenges.

In relation to municipal debts to water boards, Ntshavheni said the debts kept on rising unsustainably. These are standing at R23-billion by the end of August 2024. She said this threatens the viability of water boards and the entire water sector.

Ntshavheni said Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, has taken steps. She has committed to meeting with several non-paying municipalities and has received positive replies from a few. These are promising to find means to settle the debt.

Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works

However, she revealed that the City of Johannesburg and City of Tshwane did not owe money to Rand Water. This regardless of their issues with Eskom.

“The City of Tshwane is currently implementing R278-million project. This is to repair the previously dysfunctional Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works.

“It is expected that increasing the capacity of the Rooiwal would cost about R2-biillion. But cabinet was informed that the City of Tshwane would have to fund this project through revenue. Also through borrowing, or through its urban settlement development grant allocations from the Department of Human Settlements,” said Ntshavheni.

