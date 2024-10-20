Politics

Gauteng PEC cautious of plot to divide its leaders

By Sunday World
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 19: Panyaza Lesufi (Premier of Gauteng) and ANC Provincial Secretary Cde TK Nciza during the ANC Gauteng Post Lekgotla Media Briefing at Ruth First House on August 19, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. This comes after the ANC concluded the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) Lekgotla on August 18th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

Key ANC figures in Gauteng say the provincial executive committee (PEC) is vigilant in the face of attempts to sow discord within its structures ahead of the 2027 national conference through a clandestine “divide and conquer” strategy.

After several failed attempts to bring down the PEC, which have so far all failed, Sunday World has heard that a new trick was to pit provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi against secre­tary Thembinkosi Nciza.

