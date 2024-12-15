Politics

‘GNU risks collapse over Bela Act standoffs’

By Queenin Masuabi
Helen Zille and Bela Act
DA federal council chair Helen Zille says the discussions surrounding the Bela Act have been the toughest challenge the GNU has faced to date. / Gallo Images

DA federal council chair Helen Zille says the discussions surrounding the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act have been the toughest challenge the government of national unity (GNU) has faced to date.

She has cautioned that failure to reach a consensus could result in the arrangement’s collapse.


“There was [and remains] a risk that we cannot find each other, and that could result in the end of the GNU. It is also possible for rational people to find each other. There is more chance of that now than there was three weeks ago,” she said.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.