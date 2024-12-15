‘GNU risks collapse over Bela Act standoffs’

DA federal council chair Helen Zille says the discussions surrounding the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act have been the toughest challenge the government of national unity (GNU) has faced to date.

She has cautioned that failure to reach a consensus could result in the arrangement’s collapse.

“There was [and remains] a risk that we cannot find each other, and that could result in the end of the GNU. It is also possible for rational people to find each other. There is more chance of that now than there was three weeks ago,” she said.

