Godi rallies party members following ‘bitter’ election flop

African People’s Convention (APC) President Themba Godi has instructed his party members to make 2025 “The Year of the APC”.

In a fiery message sent to party members following New Year’s Day celebrations, he invoked the indomitable spirit of Vietnam’s revolutionary forces.

Godi rallied his comrades to resurrect the party.

“All tasks must be fulfilled, all challenges must be overcome. And all enemies must be destroyed,” Godi declared, setting an uncompromising tone for the year ahead.

Determined to rewrite its story

Still reeling from electoral disappointment in 2024, the APC is determined to rewrite its story.

Godi admitted that the election results were “a bitter pill to swallow”. However, he highlighted how the party’s resilience shone through in the months that followed.

The third National General Council (NGC) held in Gauteng late last year was a pivotal moment. It was described by Godi as “a crowning glory” that filled the party with renewed confidence.

“The future is bright,” he insisted, urging members to build on that momentum.

However, critics have questioned why the APC finds itself in such a precarious position.

Party failed to grow support base

During his tenure as chairperson of the parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), Godi held a position of national influence.

Yet, his party failed to leverage that platform to grow its support base or secure long-term relevance.

Today, the APC faces the daunting challenge of regaining its foothold in South Africa’s political landscape. This without a single parliamentary seat.

For Godi, the solution lies in grassroots mobilisation and disciplined organisation.

Drawing inspiration from Vietnam’s revolutionary ethos, he has tasked local branches with rebuilding the party from the ground up.

From Limpopo to Mpumalanga, every region must work tirelessly to recruit and consolidate members.

Godi’s approach emphasises quality over quantity, insisting, “Better few but better!”

The APC’s ultimate goal is clear: to secure council, legislature, and parliamentary seats by 2026.

Dismissed rival parties as distractions

Godi’s frustration with South Africa’s political status quo was evident as he dismissed rival parties as distractions.

“The emptiness of the political class demonstrates that the issue is not a strong ANC or EFF but rather a weak APC,” he said, calling on his comrades to rise to the challenge.

Still, the absence of a parliamentary voice remains a glaring obstacle.

Godi’s years at Scopa could have been used to cement the APC as a formidable force.

Instead, critics argue, those years passed without translating national influence into grassroots gains.

Now, Godi must reignite the party’s relevance from scratch.

Remains optimistic

“The decks are cleared, the battle must be joined. We will win!” Godi proclaimed, urging members to embrace discipline and accountability.

Whether the APC can transform fiery rhetoric into political resurgence remains uncertain.

But as 2025 unfolds, Godi’s call to action will test the party’s resilience like never before.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content