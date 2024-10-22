Hawks probe corruption allegations against Free State premier

The drama surrounding corruption allegations levelled against Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae and her husband is now being investigated by the Hawks.

The elite police unit confirmed to Sunday World on Tuesday that investigations were under way. It said the probe was being conducted after claims made by businessman Patrick Phuti against Letsoha-Mathae and her husband, Lawrence Mathae, who is the speaker at Mangaung Metro Municipality.

Hawks confirm probe into allegations

“We can confirm that an investigation into allegations of corruption and money laundering that were brought afore by EFF is underway,” said Hawks national spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo.

“It is, however, important to note that at this stage, we are investigating allegations, not any particular individual. This… until such time that evidence gathered would have directed on the persons of interest that should be brought before the court of law.”

Mbambo asked that the Hawks be afforded room to do their job while protecting the integrity of the investigation.

“It is against this background that we request the public to afford the team in this case space and time. This is so as to conduct [a] thorough investigation without any undue pressure,” she said.

Letsoha-Mathae and her husband found themselves in the middle of a storm, fending off allegations of corruption. This relates to a corrupt relationship they allegedly had with Phuti, a businessman who has won tenders from the government.

Businessman showered couple with lavish gifts for tenders

Phuti claimed two weeks ago that he had paid the Mathaes millions of rands. He also claimed he bought them a Mercedes-Benz V-Class 300d.

The businessman stated that he did all this after his company, New Beginnings Projects, was awarded a tender worth R269-million to carry out road maintenance on a stretch of road between Tweespruit and Excelsior. The tender was awarded when Letsoha-Mathae was MEC of roads, transport and police. She was appointed premier after the May 29 elections.

Sunday World has reported how Phuti claimed that since she became a premier, Letsoha-Mathae she had ignored him and seems to have forgotten about the good deeds he had done for her and her family.

The ANC in Free State did not respond to questions sent to them by this publication regarding the Hawks investigation and the allegations made by Phuti.

