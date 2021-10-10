Herman Mashaba encourages residents of Tembisa to vote ActionSA

Johannesburg – Former Mayor of Johannesburg and President of ActionSA, Herman Mashaba visited Tembisa on a trailing campaigning various wards around the township.

The campaign started in the early hours of the morning on Friday with numerous activities including postering, Door-to-Door campaigning, community engagement in a quest to encourage Tembisa residents to vote ActionSA on the upcoming Local Government Elections on 1 November.

The residents of Tembisa voiced their concerns and made pleas pertaining to the changes they would like to see in their community in terms of service delivery.

The Candidate Mayor Tlhoki Moseki appealed to communities in Tembisa to vote out the current administration.

He further emphasised that wherever he goes in different Areas of Ekurhuleni the challenges are generic and should he gets into the Mayoral position in the City, he will subscribe to the party’s policies by applying ethical leadership.

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu