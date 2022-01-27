Holomisa says the president must take the nation into his confidence

Johannesburg – President of the United Democratic Movement Bantu Holomisa has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation amid the leaked audio recording scandal.

This follows a decision by the Standing Committee on Public Accounts in which the president must explain, in black and white, the leaked utterances about the use of public funds for the African National Congress’ (ANC) activities.

Holomisa says the audio sanctions the suspicion that state resources have been misappropriated to benefit the ANC.

Furthermore, Holomisa wants the President to reveal which departments, municipalities, and SOEs he has siphoned from public funds.

The President has 10 days to explain himself.

#SCOPA HEARINGS: Misuse of State Security Funds by ANC. The President must address the Nation and tell us which other Departments, Municipalities and SOEs has his organisation and fellow colleagues siphoned the public funds. — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) January 25, 2022

