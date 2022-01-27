REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Holomisa says the president must take the nation into his confidence

By Nompilo Zulu
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 10: United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader, Bantu Holomisa reacts during his appearance at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation on April 10, 2019 (Photo by Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe)

Johannesburg – President of the United Democratic Movement Bantu Holomisa has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation amid the leaked audio recording scandal.

This follows a decision by the Standing Committee on Public Accounts in which the president must explain, in black and white,  the leaked utterances about the use of public funds for the African National Congress’ (ANC) activities.

Holomisa says the audio sanctions the suspicion that state resources have been misappropriated to benefit the ANC.

Furthermore, Holomisa wants the President to reveal which departments, municipalities, and SOEs he has siphoned from public funds.

The President has 10 days to explain himself.

Also read: Scopa gives Ramaphosa 10-day deadline

ANC MP Dirks’ suspension challenge unsuccessful

Ramaphosa walking on a tightrope over ANC election campaign funds

